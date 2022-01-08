Breaking News! After Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijalni, KKK12's Jannat Zubair Rahamani drops a big hint about bagging a role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair is a popular face in the telly world. She made her acting debut as a child artist with the show, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 13:40
Breaking News! After Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijalni, KKK12's Jannat Zubair Rahamani drops a big hint of bagging a role in Rocky

MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates from the world of TV, Bollywood, and OTT.

Also read: Breaking News! Did Shraddha Arya drop a big hint about quitting Kundali Bhagya?

Well, here in this article we bring to you an update that after television stars Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani, now we got information that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Jannat Zubair Rahmani might be a part of Dharma Productions’ next - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

However, there is no confirmation as yet regarding her role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

She took to her social media and uploaded a picture. In the caption, she dropped loads of emojis of being quiet and she also showed a mug with the text ‘Dharma 2.0’ written on it.

Have a look!

Also read: https:OMG! Arjun Bijlani is up for a big project with Dharma Productions

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair is a popular face in the telly world. She made her acting debut as a child artist with the show, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. She went on to feature in popular shows such as Matti Ki Banno, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Siyaasat, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, among others. Apart from these, she is also a social media sensation.

Are you excited to see her in Dharma’s next project?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakakr.com

Shraddha Arya Preeta Kundali Bhagya Zee TV Zee 5 TellyChakkar Rahul Nagal Instagram TV news TV actress shraddha arya nagal shraddha rahul nagal Anil V Kumar Arjun Bijalni Jannat Zubair Rahamani Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Dharma Productions Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Karan Johar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 13:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Janhvi Kapoor to grace the sets of DID Super Moms Season 3
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. We have seen how Zee TV...
Breaking News! After Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijalni, KKK12's Jannat Zubair Rahamani drops a big hint about bagging a role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Amar Upadhyay Birthday Special : Did you know Amar Upadhyay's visit to the Taj Mahal turned out to be his biggest nightmare ever
MUMBAI : Actor Amar Upadhyay who's recounted as one of the biggest superstars of Indian television turns a year old...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Disheartening! Kittu wants to return to orphanage leaving Joshipura family
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
AWW! Banni Chow fame Ulka Gupta's CUTEST name for Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is sweetness overload
MUMBAI: Star Plus has some amazing TV shows so far that are entertaining the viewers for a very long time. Anupamaa,...
'Ek Villain Returns': Disha Patani Is Grateful As Her Film Is Housefull
MUMBAI: 'Ek Villain Returns' has been released and Disha Patani has stunned everybody with her new ravishing avatar as...
Recent Stories
vilan
'Ek Villain Returns': Disha Patani Is Grateful As Her Film Is Housefull
Latest Video