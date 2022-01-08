Breaking News! After Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani, KKK12's Jannat Zubair Rahmani drops a big hint about bagging a role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair is a popular face in the telly world. She made her acting debut as a child artist with the show, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora.

MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Well, here in this article we bring to you an update that after television stars Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani, now we got information that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Jannat Zubair Rahmani might be a part of Dharma Productions’ next - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

However, there is no confirmation as yet regarding her role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

She took to her social media and uploaded a picture. In the caption, she dropped loads of emojis of being quiet and she also showed a mug with the text ‘Dharma 2.0’ written on it.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair is a popular face in the telly world. She made her acting debut as a child artist with the show, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. She went on to feature in popular shows such as Matti Ki Banno, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Siyaasat, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, among others. Apart from these, she is also a social media sensation.

Are you excited to see her in Dharma’s next project?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakakr.com

