Breaking News: Arjit Taneja comes on board for Mukta Dhond’s new show for Zee TV!

Arjit started his journey with MTV Spiltsvilla 6 post which he has been seen in various shows in the likes of Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Naagin 5 and many others…
Arjit

MUMBAI: There is an interesting line-up of shows on Zee TV.

The channel has some very engaging content in store for its audience and now, Mukta Dhond is geared up to produce a new show under the banner of Bits & Bots Media. The presentation will be for Zee TV and for the same some very talented faces are being approached.

Now according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Arjit  Taneja has been roped in to play the lead role in the project.

Arjit started his journey with MTV Spiltsvilla 6 post which he has been seen in various shows in the likes of Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Naagin 5, Banni Chow Home Delivery and also a stunt based reality show titled Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Dhond, in the past has produced many popular shows in the likes of Divya Drishti and Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. She has also contributed to other production houses like Balaji Telefilms for the supernatural drama Naagin.

