Breaking News: Arjit Taneja comes on board for Mukta Dhond’s new show for Zee TV!

MUMBAI: There is an interesting line-up of shows on Zee TV.

The channel has some very engaging content in store for its audience and now, Mukta Dhond is geared up to produce a new show under the banner of Bits & Bots Media. The presentation will be for Zee TV and for the same some very talented faces are being approached.

Also Read:Mukta Dhond teases fans with a cryptic still from 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'!

Now according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Arjit Taneja has been roped in to play the lead role in the project.

Arjit started his journey with MTV Spiltsvilla 6 post which he has been seen in various shows in the likes of Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Naagin 5, Banni Chow Home Delivery and also a stunt based reality show titled Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Dhond, in the past has produced many popular shows in the likes of Divya Drishti and Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. She has also contributed to other production houses like Balaji Telefilms for the supernatural drama Naagin.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Gungun Apraari roped in for Mukta Dhond's upcoming show by Bits And Bots

How excited are you to watch Arjit Taneja in a new role? Let us know in the comment section below!