Breaking News! Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Star Plus

One of the most premium production houses is Shashi Sumeet Productions and they have time and again launched some very interesting shows on the small screens. Now, the production house is all set to launch a new drama on Star Plus and for the same Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey have been roped in to play the titular roles.

Ashish Dixit has been seen in projects like Palkon ki Chhaon Mein, Laal Ishq, Aapke Aa Jaane Se, Gandii Baat and Crime Patrol in the past and as for Navneet, he has been seen in Heropanti 2, The Freelancer, Love Hostel among other such interesting projects.

Khushi has done Aashiqana, Naagin, Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai among many other television shows.

Shashi Sumit productions has some very popular shows such as Sajan Ghar Jana Hai, Barrister Babu, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Ae Mere Humsafar and many other shows and its kitty.

