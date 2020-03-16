BREAKING NEWS: Bhagya Lakshmi actor Masshe Uddin Qureshi bags Saurabh Tiwari’s next for Colors’ starring Surbhi Chandana!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Acclaimed producer Saurabh Tewari, the maker of well-known television shows such as Madhubala, Rangrasiya, Badtameez Dil, and Zindagi Ki Mehek, has gained immense appreciation for the kind of work he has done on television.

TellyChakkar has now learnt that Saurabh is set to roll out a new show under his banner Parin Multimedia. The show will be launched for Colors.

Credible sources inform us that popular actors Namit Khanna and Varun Toorkey have been approached into play pivotal roles in the show. Tellychakkar.com also reported that actress Surbhi Chandna will play the lead role in the show.

We now hear that veteran actor Masshe Uddin Qureshi who is famous for his stint in Pyaar Kiya TOh Darna Kya playing Salman Khan’s best friend and more recently seen in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Masshe has been a part of in Bollywood since 1994 and is known for his first break with Nana Patekar in blockbuster movies Yeshwant and later Salman Khan Starrer film Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya directed by Sohail Khan, and many movies with Salman Khan as his friend.

Masshe Uddin Qureshi is famous for his instant punch, excellent improvisation and flexible facial expressions.

On the other hand, Varun Toorkey is known for portraying Shaad Khan in Qubool Hai and Tushar Mallick in Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein.

