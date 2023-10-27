Breaking News! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aishwarya Sharma’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya makes SHOCKING REVELATIONS about their 7 year long relationship; says ‘Felt BETRAYED and SUICIDAL when she left me for Neil Bhatt’

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the most celebrated couples on television. The two are in the Bigg Boss 17 house currently competing with the housemates to win the coveted trophy.

Aishwarya and Neil fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They tied the knot on November 30, 2021 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The two seem to be head over heels in love with one another.

It is not unusual for people to have a bad past in terms of relationships and finally find solace in the arms of the person one chooses to marry.

For Aishwarya, when she appeared on Smart Jodi, she mentioned having a troubled and bitter past and that she suffered from a lot of betrayals. She also had mentioned that after she broke-up she thought of never getting married until she met Neil.

A person in the name of Rahul Pandya contacted us and informed us that he was in a relationship with Aishwarya in the past.

Here is what Rahul said:

Aishwarya and I were in the same college pursuing different courses here in Ujjain. We got to know each other then. There was an inter college competition and I used to choreograph as well as I was a gym trainer. Infact I have even auditioned and cracked it at Dance India Dance. It was during this competition that we met and our love story started in 2011 and continued till 2017. It was a beautiful relationship and there were no fights or any arguments between us. Later her father came to know about us but we loved each other a lot and were unaffected as we were head over heels in love with each other.

I used to support her for the things she wanted to pursue as an actress. She came to Mumbai somewhere between 2014 and 2015. But before that, to create distance between us, her father sent her to her sister who lived in Pune. She started her studies to pursue banking in Pune. I used to visit her in Pune as well. Later, there were some relatives of Aishwarya who lived in Mumbai and they called her there and encouraged her to pursue acting. She called me a year before she got married and asked me as to what I am doing and how I am. We were going headstrong and I understood that she needed time. I was shocked to hear that she has moved on. I have come out of a very down phase where I felt betrayed and sometimes suicidal too. I do not wish anything bad for her, I am that kind of a lover.”

Whatever be the case, Neil and Aishwarya are officially married and as they say – all’s well that ends well!

DISCLAIMER: TellyChakkar is a fair portal and has proofs to back the information displayed on the site. Everyone has the right to come out and talk about their exes just like we have seen particularly in the previous seasons of Bigg Boss.