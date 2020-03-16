Breaking News! Did Shraddha Arya drop a big hint of quitting Kundali Bhagya?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

She is known for her performance in shows such like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya.

Now we bring an update to you regarding Shraddha’s professional life that she might be seen soon in Dharma Productions’ next.

However it is not revealed to us whether she will be a part of the film or a web series, but we shall soon update you on this.

She took to her social media and shared the glimpse!

Have a look!

And it is not yet confirmed that whether she will bid adieu to Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya.

Talking about her show, Now in the upcoming episode, we will see a very shocking incident that might bring Preeta and Arjun aka Karan into a weird situation. She will be seen rushing and Arjun would be tactfully handling her. She might fall off and Arjun would handle her yet another time.

Well, how much excited are you to see her in Dharma Productions next?

Do let us know your views.

