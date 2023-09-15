Breaking News! Dipika Chikhlia, Nirbhay Wadhwa, Vindhya Tiwari, Aman Maheshwari come together for new mythological show titled Kashi Vishwanath

Other names include Vishal Karwal, Gajendra Chauhan, Arun Bakshi and Gagan Malik. Read on to know their character details and information about the upcoming serial…
Dipika Chikhlia

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with breaking news yet again!

While there is an interesting line-up of shows on OTT and television, there is a new project in the making by the makers of ‘Parshuram Season 1’. Casting of ‘Kashi Vishwanath’ has been done by Devtosh Mukherjee. The show is produced by Dillip Sonkar and Raanjit Kawale under the banner of Kamalashree Films Pvt Ltd.

The show is titled ‘Kashi Vishwanath’ and will air on Doordarshan.

Also Read: Must read! Ramayan's Sita aka Deepika Chikhlia has once starred in a B grade film

A plethora of known faces have come on board for the show. Gagan Malik, who has been seen in ‘Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman’, ‘Vignaharta Ganesha’ among others has been roped into essay the role of Lord Shiva. Vindhya Tiwari, who gained fame with her stint in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Bhakarwadi’, ‘Maddam Sir’ among others will enact the role of Sat/Parvati.

Other names include Vishal Karwal, Gajendra Chauhan, Dipika Chikhlia, Nirbhay Wadhwa, Arun Bakshi and Aman Maheshwari.

Vishal is known for his debut on reality television with ‘MTV Roadies 4’, ‘MTV Splitsvilla 1’, ‘Bigg Boss 6’ among others. He will be seen in the role of Vishnu. Gajendra is renowned for his portrayal of Yudhishthira in the historical television series ‘Mahabharat’. He will play Prajapati Daksh.

Dipika Chikhlia is well-known as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's ‘Ramayan’. She will play the role of Prasuti.

Prominent for portraying the titular role in ‘Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman’, Nirbhay Wadhwa will be seen as Dharmraj.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Aman Maheshwari reveals he dated an actress but later parted ways, opens up on the casting couch and much more

Arun Bakshi and Aman Maheshwari will be introduced as Rishi Meghatithi and Bhag respectively. Bakshi has been a part of the film and music industry for more than a decade while Maheshwari has been a part of ‘Anupamaa’ in the recent past.  
 

