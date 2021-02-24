BREAKING NEWS: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 to be DIGITALISED, will stream exclusively on Voot

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Highly placed sources from the sets of Ishq Mein Marjaawan have informed us that the show will soon be digitalised.

The show will shift exclusively to Colors’ sister OTT platform Voot and will not be telecast on Colors. Recently, the show completed 200 episodes of its telecast.

Apart from this show, Colors’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka had also shifted to Voot in the past.

Sources state it that probably from 15 March, the show will begin streaming on Voot.

