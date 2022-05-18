BREAKING NEWS: Namit Khanna and Varun Toorkey approached for Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Acclaimed producer Saurabh Tewari, the maker of well-known television shows such as Madhubala, Rangrasiya, Badtameez Dil, and Zindagi Ki Mehek, has gained immense appreciation for the kind of work he has done on television.

TellyChakkar has now learnt that Saurabh is set to roll out a new show under his banner Parin Multimedia. The show will be launched for Colors.

Credible sources inform us that popular actors Namit Khanna and Varun Toorkey have been approached into play pivotal roles in the show.

Namit Khanna is an Indian actor known for portraying Siddhant Sinha in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai and Dr. Siddhant "Sid" Mathur in Sanjivani. The actor has also appeared in web shows like Twisted and Sepia. He made his acting debut in 2017 with Vikram Bhatt's Twisted as Ranbir Raichand opposite Nia Sharma.

Namit was also listed 17th in Times of India's list of Top 20 Most Desirable Men on Indian Television 2019.

On the other hand, Varun Toorkey is known for portraying Shaad Khan in Qubool Hai and Tushar Mallick in Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein.

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.