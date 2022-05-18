BREAKING NEWS: Renowned music composer Manan Bhardwaj approached for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3?

This is the first show to make a comeback on TV after airing on the web, thanks to #fanpower. The storyline is the same and has taken a four-year leap. There are 13 episodes of this new season. The franchise has always received a thumbs-up from fans, and the audiences were waiting with bated breath for season 3.
Manan Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan starrer Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3 is back on MTV and airs every Sunday at 8 PM.

)

Earlier, Parth took on to his Instagram account and shared the same.  He shared the poster of the show and captioned it saying, 'Kaisi Yeh Yaarian season-3 back on MTV!!!! Starts Today at 8 pm every Sunday!!'

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 2 went off air on December 31, 2015, and makers came back with its third season on popular demand.

Popular personality Manan Bhardwaj is a music director, composer, and singer. He is primarily known for his work in the Bollywood film industry and Punjabi album songs. He gained huge popularity in 2021 by composing music in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's star film Radhe Shyam.

According to credible sources, Manan has been approached to be a part of the show.

)

Manan Bhardwaj is expanding horizons, and is set to explore the world of singing now. He has lent his voice to three romantic songs which marked his debut as a singer.

