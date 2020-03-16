BREAKING NEWS: Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman actor Suneel Pushkarna roped in for Zee TV’s magnum opus Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

MUMBAI: Following the phenomenal success of Jodha Akbar and Jhansi ki Rani, Zee TV launched its biggest historical magnum opus – Kashibai Bajirao Ballal - that presented the forgotten story of Kashibai.

Presenting the tale of one of the most legendary women of the Maratha empire, the show started off with a bang. However, it was the recent 7-year leap that got everyone excited, especially with Riya Sharma (Kashibai) and Rohit Chandel (Bajirao) joining the show. Just as Kashi and Baji had finally started coming closer, looks like the entry of Mastani (Farnaz Shetty) is soon going to stir things up in their lives.

Well, we now have information that actor Suneel Pushkarna, has been brought on board to enact the role of Mastani’s father in the show.

Suneel entered into television and worked for many popular TV shows including Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Chandrashekhar, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, and Battle of Saragadhi, Majha Navrachi Bayko, and many more.

Viewers will be fascinated by this strikingly beautiful warrior princess from Bundelkhand who is not only graceful but also feisty. While she has the power to mesmerise anyone, her eyes are firmly set on Bajirao Ballal.

She has been in awe of him even before meeting him and has full faith that Bajirao will come to her kingdom like a knight in shining armour and rescue them in their time of peril. While Bajirao has not been able to give Mastani the legitimacy of a relationship, she is ready to face any humiliation or rejection from his people and go to great lengths to be with Bajirao.

Keep reading this space for more information.