BREAKING NEWS! Sharib Hashmi AKA J.K of Family Man joins Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in THIS upcoming film

Earlier in the day, we reported about Preetesh Manas bagging Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please 3.

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta starrer recently announced their upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa, which is a fascinating tale of the survival of an Indian in a small town in America.

Now, we hear that actor Sharib Hashmi is all set to be a pivotal part of the movie.

The actor who is the current talk of the town after his web-show Family Man Season 1&2 with Manoj Bajpai made headlines and the actor received accolades from critics and audience all over.

The entire cast and crew of the movie are currently shooting in America and the shoot is in full swing following the COVID guidelines.

