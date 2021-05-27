Breaking News! Sulagna Panigrahi joins Sharad Malhotra in Gatha's mythological show titled Vidrohi for Star Plus

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of Television.

With IPL getting scrapped, many channels are revamping and launching new shows. Zee TV and Sony TV have their shows ready.

Owing to the COVID crisis, many of the shows have shifted base to other locations to complete the shoot, whereas many shows are also going off-air and channels are bringing new ones.

Star Plus' has something interesting coming up for its Mythological seekers and it has roped in Television's hottest heartthrob Sharad Malhotra for the same. The diehard fans of the popular actor had been eagerly waiting for him to announce his next after his successful stint in Naagin 5 and our breaking news came as a pleasant surprise for them.

The new show of Star Plus will be bankrolled by Gatha Production.

Now the latest buzz is actress Sulagna Panigrahi has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

The actress is popularly known for playing the lead role in the television serial Amber Dhara as Dhara, and later went on to play the principal character in Do Saheliyaan.

The show which is titled 'Vidrohi' is set to take the audience into an extraordinary mythological journey.

