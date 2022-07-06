Breaking News! Urvashi Dholakia to turn Naagin in Colors TV’s popular show, ‘Naagin 6’

Urvashi Dholakia will be seen in the avatar of a Naagin on the show and this is a new and interesting twist in the plot. The plot is already adding a lot of drama to our television screens and soon, Urvashi in a Naagin avatar can definitely add some major twist to the track.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 23:29
Mumbai: Naagin 6 is amongst the most popular shows on Indian Television and it maintains a steady run on the TRP charts. Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive update about the show that will surely send you reeling.

We are back with exciting news from the popular TV show, Naagin 6 that airs on Colors.

The plot is already adding a lot of drama to our television screens and soon, Urvashi in a Naagin avatar can definitely add some major twist to the track. The show never fails to amuse its audience and after 5 successful seasons, this season has also proven to be successful with Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role.

Ekta Kapoor has helmed many successful tv shows in the past and the Naagin series is surely enjoying a successful run too.

Meanwhile in the show, Pratha will get pregnant and get backstabbed by her husband Rishabh and her one and only sister Mehek. The next thing we see is that she is in jail seven months pregnant.

What is this new twist? 

 

