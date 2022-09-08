Breaking News! Vin Rana and Trupti Mishra bag Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' next on Dangal TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Chandra Nandini actor Ishaan Singh Manhas roped in for Zee TV's upcoming show Sanjog by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms

We have an exclusive update regarding a new show on Dangal TV.

Well, the show is bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Also read: Exclusive! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Amita Yadav roped in for Zee TV’s Sanjog starring Kamya Panjabi, Rajniesh Duggal, and Shefali Sharma

The details regarding the roles of Vin and Trupti and also the details regarding the show’s title are not yet revealed to us.

Acclaimed producer Rashmi Sharma, maker of well-known television shows such as Saath Nibhana Saathiya part 1 and 2, Sasural Simar Ka 1 and 2, and Swaragini, Sanjog and more has gained immense appreciation for the kind of work she has done on TV.

Talking about the production house, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is an Indian company which produces films, Indian soap operas, comedy, and historical and mythological programming in several Indian languages.

How excited are you about this upcoming show on Star Plus?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com