Breaking! Nikki Sharma roped in to play the lead opposite Arjun Bijlani in LSD film Next for Zee TV!

Zee TV which has been entertaining viewers with shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi among others is now gearing up for a new show.

And as per reports, it is going to be produced by LSD Films.

LSD Films has produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha, and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others.

The show is going to be a spin-off of the show Pyaar ka Pehla Naam-Radha Mohan, and as per reports is titled, “Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay- Shiv Shakti”.

And Arjun Bijlani is going to be playing the main lead in the show, which also marks his return to fiction after making a cameo appearance in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

TellyChakkar has more exclusive updates from the show.

There has been a lot of talk as to who will play the leading lady of the show opposite Arjun Bijlani.

And as per sources Nikki Sharma who is known for shows like Janam Janam Ka Saath, and Brahamrakshas has been roped in to play the lead opposite Arjun Bijlani.

We previously gave you the update that Sanjay Swaraj, Parineeta Borthakur, and Sandeep Sachdeva have been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about the plot or who will be playing the lead, but fans are excited because LSD is known for coming up with very interesting shows.

