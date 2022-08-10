Breaking! Nikki Sharma roped in to play the lead opposite Arjun Bijlani in LSD film Next for Zee TV!

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 13:16
Nikki Sharma

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Zee TV which has been entertaining viewers with shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi among others is now gearing up for a new show. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani roped in to play the lead role in Zee TV's new show

And as per reports, it is going to be produced by LSD Films.

LSD Films has produced shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan, Bahu Begum, Ek Deewana Tha, and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others. 

The show is going to be a spin-off of the show Pyaar ka Pehla Naam-Radha Mohan, and as per reports is titled, “Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay- Shiv Shakti”.

And Arjun Bijlani is going to be playing the main lead in the show, which also marks his return to fiction after making a cameo appearance in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. 

TellyChakkar has more exclusive updates from the show.

There has been a lot of talk as to who will play the leading lady of the show opposite Arjun Bijlani.

And as per sources  Nikki Sharma who is known for shows like Janam Janam Ka Saath, and Brahamrakshas has been roped in to play the lead opposite Arjun Bijlani.

We previously gave you the update that Sanjay Swaraj, Parineeta Borthakur, and Sandeep Sachdeva have been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about the plot or who will be playing the lead, but fans are excited because LSD is known for coming up with very interesting shows. 

Are you excited to watch the new show from LSD films?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva roped in for LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV

LSD Films Zee TV Jhumma Mitra Prince Dhiman Phool Singh Zee TV New Show Sanjay Swaraj Parineeta Borthakul sandeep sachdeva TellyChakkar Nikki Sharma Arjun Bijlani Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 13:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Raja Purohitt to be roped in for Disney+ Hotstar’s Sabse Bada Rupaiyya
MUMBAI :OTT has been growing wonderfully, and many talented actors are finally getting their dues because of the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Time in Sai’s favour, Satya wants Vijendra to stay
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela
MUMBAI: Dharti Bhatt, who is also recognized as Rashmi from Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albela, has captivated viewers...
Breaking! Nikki Sharma roped in to play the lead opposite Arjun Bijlani in LSD film Next for Zee TV!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Wow! From Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar, for these Tv couples age is only a number
MUMBAI: They say love is blind, as it sees no religion,  caste, color or age. This has been proved true not just with...
EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's upcoming show gets a TITLE, to be launched on Sony TV
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.A lot of new shows are...
Recent Stories
check out
GORGEOUS! Palak Tiwari impresses Fans with These Pictures all the way from Maldives, check out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dharti Bhatt
The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela
Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah
Wow! From Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar, for these Tv couples age is only a number
Check it out!
OMG! Jodha Akbar Fame Rajat Tokas is unrecognizable in new photos, fans react to the photos! Check it out!
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik
CONGRATULATIONS! Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are now proud owners of a new flat in Mumbai
TRANSFORMATION after pregnancy is inspiring, check out
Amazing! Kishwer Merchant’s TRANSFORMATION after pregnancy is inspiring, check out
Neil Bhatt
AMAZING! Neil Bhatt gives us style goals as he dons a perfect look for summers