BREAKING! Not with Birlas, Abhimanyu and Akshara to do the post-marriage rituals with Goenkas

While Abhimanyu is busy with surgery, Akshara misses him and is talking to his shirt and congratulating it on the wedding. After the surgery, Abhimanyu notices Aarohi at the hospital. She tells him that Harshvardhan called her for some case.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 19:49
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have told Pranali that I will only do her Kanyadan in reality' Kairav aka Mayank Arora opens up on the Kanyadan scene in #AbhiRaKiShaadi, Kaishu's bond and more

Currently, On the way, they stop to pray. Akshara calls her home and everyone is happy to see her. They then ask them to go home. Akshara starts the bike and she remembers how she first came to the Birla house and how she left crying, but now she is going there as Abhimanyu's wife. Meanwhile, Manjari is doing all the preparations before Akshara and Abhimanyu reach. 

Once Akshara and Abhimanyu reach, Akshara is overwhelmed with emotions and tells Abhimanyu that she is excited and nervous about all the rituals she will have to do. She rings the bell and is surprised to see only Manjari and Neil at the door. The house was dark and nobody else was present. Akshara and Abhimanyu were shocked to see this. 

Now the breaking is, that Akshara and Abhimanyu will do their post-marriage rituals with the Goenkas and not Birlas as they aren't even there for their new daughter in law's welcome. She will do all the rituals at her mayka and not at her new home. Will this change the relations already in the family? 

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers ask for an explanation from makers comparing Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRaKiShaadi and Anupamaa's #MaAnKiShaadi after the dreadful mehndi with the family tree

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

