BREAKING! Not just Arham or Ritu the whole Tripathi family quit Imlie; show gearing up for a new track

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

Currently, Nanda will ask for a huge dowry from Narmada and she will tell her that no one will except Arpita as she is a widow in spite of that she is ready to get her son married to her but in return, she wants a huge dowry from her. Meethi will come and oppose it and will tell Narmada that she is doing something wrong. That is when Neela will come and make Meethi hear and she will almost raise her hand on her. Imlie will come and stop her. Imlie will warn her that if she touches her mother she won’t leave anyone and that’s when she tells her that anyone who will agree to his dowry thing then she won’t stop herself from calling the police and will get them arrested.

Now the breaking is that after Ritu Chaudhary and Arham Abbasi leave the show, the whole Tripathi family is leaving the show, the track is heading to a completely fresh story and the focus now shifts from Tripathis to only Aryan and Imlie's story. It would be interesting to see how the story between Imlie and Aryan shall unfold as she has finally realised a love for him but Aryan's ex is back and he seems to have moved on.

