BREAKING! Pandya Store's Krunal Pandit JOINS the cast of Sehban Azim's Spy Bahu on Colors Tv

Now the exclusive news is that Krunal Pandit joins the cast as an agent. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen the actor in many Gujarati and Hindi films and popularly known as Mama in Pandya Store.

The show is named Spy Bahu, Ashvini Yardi's production house Viniyard Productions is known for producing popular projects like Jamai Raja, Masaba Masaba among others. The show is all set to go on floors from 28th February.

Talking about the Pandya store, currently, Raavi challenges Shiva that she'll make him get back to her room. Raavi plans to get a snake at home and execute a plan which would force Shiva to share the same room. Kamini and Prafulla decide to spoil the grain that the family has bought for the feast.

Raavi gets busy with her plan involving the snake while Kamini diverts Rishita and sends the cow inside the Pandya house. The cow eats half of the grains. Raavi and Rishita get shocked to see the same. they try to stop the cows but in vain. They panic as they can't make the holy feast with the grains.

