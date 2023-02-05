BREAKING! Post Aishwarya Sharma's exit, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set to take a leap

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Well, Star Plus' top show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently in the news ever since the news of Aishwarya Sharma's exit has been confirmed.

Our very own Paakhi aka Patralekha is all set to make an exit from the show.

The ardent fans of Aishwarya are extremely sad as they won't see her in the show for more days now.

Well, we have another interesting update from the show that will get you all excited.

As per sources, after Paakhi's character makes an exit from the show, it will witness a leap. Yes, you heard it right!

The show's story will move forward for some more years with new and interesting twists.

After Paakhi's exit, the story will concentrate on Sai, Satya and Virat.

It will be interesting to see how the show turns out to be after Paakhi's exit.

How excited are you for the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

