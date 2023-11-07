Breaking! Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the new Naagin, and will lead Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7?

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and the one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows.
Priyanka

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

And now she is coming back with a 7th season.
And now she is coming back with a 7th season.

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. While there have been shows, which have had many seasons, Naagin definitely is a benchmark show with seasons and franchises. 

Tejasswi Prakash is the steadfast force that had been constant on Naagin 6. She was wonderful as the lead character of Pratha/Prarthana/ Pragati on the show, and fans of the show had been waiting to see who would take up the mantle of Naagin after Tejasswi, who will for sure be remembered as one of the most popular Naagins.

This season of Naagin has been one of the longest seasons of the series, with an everchanging star cast and multiple leaps. But it has still managed to sustain ratings.
With Naagin 6 coming to an end, towards the finale, it was hinted that Ekta Kapoor will be returning back with a new Naagin and a new season. 

Fans have been speculating who the new Naagin could be, and it had come down to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ayesha Singh and some even said, Ridhima Pandit.

TellyChakkar is back with some exclusive updates!

As per sources, on the set, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the new Naagin and she has already begun shooting for the show as well.

While Priyanka herself has not confirmed anything to any portal, since the promo dropped, people’s speculations have been confirmed.

While, rumors of her doing Naagin 7 have been rife ever since Bigg Boss 16 and since Ekta Kapoor told her that she has something for her outside, fans had been waiting diligently.

While we are still awaiting official confirmation, it will be so exciting to see Priyanka take on the baton for one of the biggest shows in the country!

