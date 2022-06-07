BREAKING! Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, to grace the stage of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar?

Pranali and Sumbul are munching something from the bowl and they were looking exactly like small kids and then suddenly Harshad comes in between and he calls them small kids to which Sumbul replies, “I am a big kid give it to me.”

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been in top stalls since its launch, the fans are loving the offscreen bond, in the recent episodes we saw an amazing fun banter between the gorgeous daughters-in-law; Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and Imlie aka Sumbul Toqueer Khan and handsome son Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda.

We also that Pranali get disappointed by Harshad’s behaviour, but we assume that she took it lightly as it was fun banter.

In the upcoming episode, we will soon see Pandya Parivaar participating and the breaking here is that Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are all set to grace the stage of the show to promote their film Shamshera and you would surely see Dhara aka Shiny Doshi living her dream by shaking a leg with Ranbir. 

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

