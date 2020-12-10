BREAKING! Rashami Desai and Shaheer Sheikh to collaborate for an upcoming music video 

MUMBAI: It was only a few days ago that Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda left everyone mesmerized with their first collaboration in the MV 'Juda Kar Diya'.

With the ongoing trends of music videos, two popular TV faces have joined hands for an upcoming MV, who are none other than Rashami Desai and Shaheer Sheikh.

Rashami and Shaheer have collaborated on an upcoming music video. Yes, you read that absolutely right! This 'big news' was revealed by singer Palaash Muchhal. Yes, Palaash has got the duo together, and finally announced the happy news, leaving everyone surprised.

Just two days ago, Palaash had shared an uber-cool selfie with Shaheer Sheikh from a dance studio after their relaxing dance session and left everyone curious as to what is happening. Then yesterday, Palaash shared a video of Rashami flaunting her dancing skills in the same studio and made the 'big announcement'.

With Rashami's clip, Palaash wrote, 'Coming Soon' as he tagged Shaheer and Rashami on it.

The actress has also promptly shared it on her Instagram handle by expressing excitement.

Within moments of this piece of information breaking out, fans of the duo couldn't control their excitement. They took to Twitter to trend the new pair with the tag 'Shaheer x Rashami'. They further showered their unconditional love for the duo and expressed their curiosity to see them spread their magic onscreen.

While Rashami was overwhelmed with the gesture, Shaheer is yet to share his joy on the same.

Meanwhile, Shaheer's fans are also eagerly waiting to see him in his digital debut Paurashpur as well.

