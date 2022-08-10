Breaking! Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu! Details Inside!

Reports have been circulating that Rashmi Sharma is coming up with a lot of new shows
New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is a leading company in the Television Industry. The company, has shows on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &tv.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is a leading company in the Television Industry. The company, has shows on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &tv.

Reports have been circulating that  Rashmi Sharma  is coming up with a lot of new shows, while we gave you the updates about she is coming up with shows for Zee TV.

We hear through our diligent sources that she might have something for Colors as well.

Recently, we gave you the update that the show, Durga Aur Charu would be going off-air soon.

Now, we bring you the exclusive update that a Rashmi Sharma Telefilms show will be replacing Durga Aur Charu.

As per sources, the show is tentatively titled, Suhaagan and will star Aakriti Sharma of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame in the lead role of the show.

The other details about the show are still kept under but we will give you the latest updates.

Are you excited to see Aakriti back to the screen?

Are you excited to see Aakriti back to the screen?

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Durga Aur Charu to go off-air soon? Details Inside!

    

 

