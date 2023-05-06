Breaking! Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s Suhagan on Colors is headed for a major leap

Bindiya, along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 17:48
Rashmi Sharma

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

Colors’ new show Suhagan presents a heart-touching story of Bindiya, who embodies the power of positivity and resilience in the face of adversity. Bindiya, along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The company has shown on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &TV. 

ALSO READ: Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj to headline COLORS' upcoming show 'Suhaagan’

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is responsible for shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Diya Gallan, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Swaragini and so many more. It is also the production house behind the show, Suhagan.

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources on set, the show is to take a major leap, where the kids will be shown to have grown up. 

His suggests that child artists Akriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj will exit the show.

As of now, there are no new updates as to who will be playing the lead roles in the show post the leap. Fans are definitely excited about the leap, but will also miss the young stars.

Are you excited about the show taking a leap?

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Afzal Khan roped in for Colors TV’s upcoming show Suhaagan

Ashish Chaturvedi molkki 2 Aakriti Sharma Suhagan Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Bindya Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kurangi V Nagraj Colors new show Suhagan promo TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 17:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Woah! Damyanti insults Surilii, latter fumes at Shivendra
MUMBAI:  Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Woah! Pammi Maasi agrees to Shivendra and Surilii's marriage
MUMBAI:  Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Reet instigates Kavita against Katha and Viaan
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak
MUMBAI:  Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show 'Taj', and 'Rang De...
Exclusive! “If I don't feel like doing any character, I will not do” Taniya Chatterjee on fear of getting typecast
MUMBAI: Actress Taniya Chatterjee is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have specially on digital platforms,...
'Scoop' actor Prashanth Goswami to share screen with Siddharth and Disha in 'Yodha'
MUMBAI:  Actor Prashanth Goswami, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released...
Recent Stories
Siddharth
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sony Tv
Breaking! Sony Tv’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi to go off air after six years of a successful run
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Exclusive! COLORS show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to stream on this OTT platform on this date?
Anupama
Big Reveal: Star Plus's NO. 1 show 'Anupama' will soon do a special episode with a big Bollywood Name?
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii
Exclusive! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii on COLORS gets an extension t get a new time slot
Palki
On World Environment Day, Zee TV actor Sana Sayyad share the importance of preserving the environment
1
Actors reflect on their special moments from the show as Sony SAB’s Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 approaches it climax