Breaking! Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s Suhagan on Colors is headed for a major leap

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

Colors’ new show Suhagan presents a heart-touching story of Bindiya, who embodies the power of positivity and resilience in the face of adversity. Bindiya, along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The company has shown on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &TV.

ALSO READ: Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj to headline COLORS' upcoming show 'Suhaagan’

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is responsible for shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Diya Gallan, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Swaragini and so many more. It is also the production house behind the show, Suhagan.

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources on set, the show is to take a major leap, where the kids will be shown to have grown up.

His suggests that child artists Akriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj will exit the show.

As of now, there are no new updates as to who will be playing the lead roles in the show post the leap. Fans are definitely excited about the leap, but will also miss the young stars.

Are you excited about the show taking a leap?

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Afzal Khan roped in for Colors TV’s upcoming show Suhaagan