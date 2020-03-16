BREAKING! Ravivaar with Star Parivaar to have a KIDS SPECIAL episode soon

Well, we are seeing another romantic ShiVi moment as they are all set to perform a dance sequence this Janmashtami.  

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 17:47
MUMBAI:Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

After, Banni and Yuvaan's shaadi special we are all set to have yet another episode, where it seems from the current pictures that Anupamaa and Anuj would be the next bride and groom, well, they have turned into Nandbaba and Yashoda as we are exclusively updating that there will be Janmashtami special. 

Akshara turns into a gorgeous peacock while Raavi looks elegant as gopi in an orange lehenga. Now, Kanwar treated his fans with the adorable ShiVi selfie from the Janmashtami special of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Well, we are seeing another romantic ShiVi moment as they are all set to perform a dance sequence this Janmashtami. 

After the fun Janmashtami episode, we are all set to see the Kids special in the upcoming episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, we will see Raavi, Shiva and Imlie in cute kids' colourful outfits and we cannot wait to see them all add colours to the show. 

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

