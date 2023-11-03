Breaking! Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn quits Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and it's among the top 10 shows.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Ruhi Chaturvedi is a well-known personality on television and she essays the role of Sherlyn.

The actress has been associated with the movie for five and a half years and has built a good fan following.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Has Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn bid adieu to Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?)

Tellychakkar has exclusively got to know that the actress has quit the show.

We got in touch with Ruhi and asked her what was the reason why she quit the show, the actress said that “There is no particular reason. I feel my character had lived her life. Like Sherlyn had done everything in the show. There was nothing more from my side to be given and as an actor, I want to explore outside and try different roles”

Well, there is no doubt that Sherlyn has become a cult character and Ruhi did full justice to the role the fans will miss watching Ruhi on screen and would hope that she returns back soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: What! Is Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn back in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?)