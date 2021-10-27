Breaking: Sailesh Gulabani to enter Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main

MUMBAI : Wanting some exclusive news from the world of TV? Then here’s TellyChakkar granting your wish!

Actor Sailesh Gulabani, known for portraying the role of Vibhishan in Siya Ke Ram and Deepak on Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, has bagged a show.

According to our sources, Sailesh will soon make his way in Sony SAB’s popular drama Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Sailesh was last seen in Star Bharat’s Durga and also made a guest appearance in Star Plus’ Imlie.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main has been successfully running on the small screens for more than a year. The show, which focussed on the beautiful father-son bond, has also showcased some amazing storylines over time.

It is produced by Shashi Sumeet starring Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh in the lead roles.

