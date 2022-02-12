Breaking! Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim's Spy Bahu is all set to go on air from this date

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Sanjeev Jogtiyani JOINS the cast of Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad's Spy Bahu

Spy Bahu is an upcoming serial on the channel Colors TV, the show will tentatively set to release on 28th Feb 2022. The serial is produced under the banner of Viniyard Productions of Ashvini Yardi. As of now Sanna Sayyad and Sehban Azim have been selected to play the lead roles of the protagonists in the serial while Ayub Khan, Krunal Pandit and Kiran Karmarkar will portray the supporting roles. It is speculated that the show will be replacing Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani that is telecasted from Monday to Friday at 9:30pm on Colors TV channel.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Devashish Chandiramani and Manas Shah to join the cast of Colors' upcoming show Spy Bahu

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com