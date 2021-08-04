BREAKING! Sanam and Spriha to make a COMEBACK in Super Dancer Chapter 4

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Super Dancer - Chapter 4 which hit the small screens a few weeks back, has constantly entertained the viewers.

We have seen how the little contestants are leaving the judges stunned with their stellar performances.

Super Dancer - Chapter 4 has witnessed many celebrity guests gracing the show and adding more fun to it. It is quite entertaining to see the celebrities enjoying the performances of the contestants and having some fun time.

The show's journey has been quite amazing so far. However, as we all know, all good things come to an end, Super Dancer - Chapter 4 is also inching towards its finale.

Now, Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Sanam and Spriha make a grand comeback in the show. They will leave the guests Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee spellbound by their spectacular performance.

We also exclusively learnt that the weekend episode will have 75 performances for 3 long hours. It will be interesting to see them this weekend.

Are you all excited for Super Dancer Chapter 4?

