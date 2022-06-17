BREAKING! Sawan Milni to bring joy and reconciliation in AbhiRa's relationship in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. Currently, we saw a rift between the duo as they have different views on Manjari and Harshvardhan 's divorce. Both aren't wrong but this creates differences between them as they say some unacceptable things to each other in anger.

Well, finally Sawan Milni will become a great reason to see joy in AbhiRa's relationship as they shall come together and celebrate the festival with both family members.

Currently, At the Goenka house, the family is savoring some pakoras when they talk about how Akshara is really fond of them. Swarna then finds Akshara at the door and everyone is shocked to see her there. She tells them that she knew that they would be having pakoras and that's why she rushed here.

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu tells Manjari that Akshara wanted to see her family and that's why went to the Goenkas. Later, he and Akshara bump into each other and engage in a fun banter

