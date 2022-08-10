Breaking! Shaheer Sheikh starrer Woh Toh Hai Albela to go OFF-AIR!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Woh To Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on Star Bharat and digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

Also Read: The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela

It seem like bad news is in store for the fans of the show and Shaheer Sheikh because as per sources, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show is going off air.

While there has been no confirmation from the production or the actors, it turns out that the rumours might be true.

The show does have a dedicated fan base and people who love the story and it has been on-air for a while now.

The decision to take it off air might come because of the ratings.

As per speculations the show might go off air in July.

We will update you with other updates if the show as and when it comes in.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Sucheta Khanna opens up about the show, her favorite role, bond with co-stars and more, check out