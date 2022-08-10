Breaking! Shaheer Sheikh starrer Woh Toh Hai Albela to go OFF-AIR!

Woh To Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on Star Bharat and digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 19:31
Woh Toh Hai Albela

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Woh To Hai Albelaa is a popular drama series that premiered on Star Bharat and digitally streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Television maverick Rajan Shahi under Director Kut's Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab. It is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Eeramana Rojave.

Also Read: The other side of ‘Rashmi’ aka Dharti Bhatt from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela

It seem like bad news is in store for the fans of the show and Shaheer Sheikh because as per sources, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show is going off air. 

While there has been no confirmation from the production or the actors, it turns out that the rumours might be true. 

The show does have a dedicated fan base and people who love the story and it has been on-air for a while now. 

The decision to take it off air might come because of the ratings. 

As per speculations the show might go off air in July. 

We will update you with other updates if the show as and when it comes in. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Sucheta Khanna opens up about the show, her favorite role, bond with co-stars and more, check out

Shaheer Sheikh Mahabharat Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Siya Ke Raam Kasauti Zindagi Kay Maitree Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Kuch Rang Pyar ause bhi Hiba Nawab Rajan Shahi Kinshuk Vaidya Star Bharat Directors Kut
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 19:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! These actors did some insane things to prepare for their roles
MUMBAI: When we appreciate an actor’s performance in a movie, we just look at what he or she did on the screens. But,...
Faltu: Suspicious! Ayaan not ready to believe in Ruhaan's good gesture
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Exclusive! “You are only going to live once, so go for your dreams today” Ishitta Arun
MUMBAI: Actress Ishitta Arun has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful movies over the time she...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat gets lost in the moment, tries to kiss Nayan
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat and Kashvi's father-daughter moment, Samrat explains the meaning of true love
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Exclusive! “I would really love to do a period film, and do some women oriented characters” Anubha Fatehpura
MUMBAI:Actress Anubha Fatehpura has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her characters in different movies,...
Recent Stories
Randeep Hooda
WOW! These actors did some insane things to prepare for their roles
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Audience Perspective: AbhiRA continues to be the USP of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans prove it with their latest Trend 'AbhiRA till Infinity'!
nuj resolve their misunderstandings
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans predict more problems and high-voltage drama after Anupama and Anuj resolve their misunderstandings
check out
EXCLUSIVE! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Sucheta Khanna opens up about the show, her favorite role, bond with co-stars and more, check out
Pranali
MUST READ! Is Pranali Rathod aka Akshara following Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Harshad Chopda's footsteps?
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Jay Soni’s character Abhinav to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon? Here’s what the actor has to say
I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days
Exclusive! “I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days; even the media believed that I had attitude and was arrogant” - Shivangi Joshi