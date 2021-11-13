BREAKING! Simran aka Chetna Singh REVEALS the SEQUEL of Udaariyaan with Rashmeet Kaur and Virsa Riar?

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Well, the current track of Udaariyaan will witness Tejo and Angad's fake wedding, Tejo convinces Angad for their fake marriage to see Fateh's happiness with his family attending his wedding. But Machi and Mahi taunt Jasmine that her wedding will have Tejo shining brighter as she has agreed to get engaged with Angad on the same day.

Now, the exciting news is that Simran di aka Chetna Singh took to her Insta stories and revealed that with Buzzo and Mahi, Udaariyaan's second season happens with Virks again, first Fateh was confused between the Sandhu sisters and now Buzzo is confused between Simran and Mahi.

Check out the video:

In the video Chetna mocks them and tags Ravi and Sargun saying, "Are you listening, what Buzzo is saying", well now even we are excited to see if this angle would really come up and we would see Virk sisters turning Shernis just like Tejo.

Check out the pictures:

