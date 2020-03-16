BREAKING! Social media influencer Vidhi Yadav bags Ekta Kapoor's Molkki 2 for Colors Rishtey

We had exclusively reported that the ace producer will also be back with Molkki Season 2. The first season starred Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. It aired on Colors. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 16:09
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are in the pipeline. 

Apart from the makers bringing in new concepts, we are also seeing how the producers are willing to bring new seasons of some iconic shows on small screens. 

Ekta Kapoor had rolled out Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after the first season was a huge hit. 

We had exclusively reported that the ace producer will also be back with Molkki Season 2. 

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Color's Molkki shifts on Colors' Rishtey; Priyal Mahajan quits while Amar Upadhyay continues the show

The first season starred Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. It aired on Colors. 

We had also reported that the makers will be back with the new season with a new star cast. 

And now, as per our reliable sources, actress Vidhi Yadav is locked for the show. 

Vidhi will be playing the lead role in the show. 

Not many are aware that Vidhi is a popular social media influencer, Tik Toker, Dancer, Actor and Model. 

The actress enjoys a whopping 2.7 million followers on Instagram. 

Molkki 2 will be bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and will be airing on Colors Rishtey. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Molkki Season 2 to be launched soon with a completely new star cast

Molkki molkki 2 Balaji Telefilms Amar Upadhyay Priyal Mahajan Colors Colors Rishtey Vidhi Yadav Supriya Shukla Ekta Kapoor Shobha Kapoor TellyChakkar
