Breaking! Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan is to take a 7-year leap, and Kaveri Priyam to exit the show!

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

As per sources, the show is supposed to take a 7-year leap, and as we exclusively reported Kaveri Priyam will exit the show and the character of Amrita will be shown dead.

The reasons for Kaveri leaving the show are not known as of yet, but fans of the show will definitely miss Kaveri and her character Amrita a lot.

It will be very interesting to see what new turn the show takes and who steps in as the lead of the show.

