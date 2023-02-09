Breaking! Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan is to take a 7-year leap, and Kaveri Priyam to exit the show!

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 10:00
Dil diyaan Gallan

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of entertainment. 

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences

ALSO READ:Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Interesting! Nimrit wants to send Riya to Canada

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, the show is supposed to take a 7-year leap, and as we exclusively reported Kaveri Priyam will exit the show and the character of Amrita will be shown dead.

The reasons for Kaveri leaving the show are not known as of yet, but fans of the show will definitely miss Kaveri and her character Amrita a lot.

It will be very interesting to see what new turn the show takes and who steps in as the lead of the show.

Are you excited to see this new chapter in the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Neha Diwakar to enter Sony Sab’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Dil Diyaan Gallan Kaveri Priyam Paras Arora Ziddi Dil Maane Na Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke TellyChakkar Sony Sab Rashmi Sharma Telefilms
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : OMG! Vanraj forgives Kavya accepts her and the child; Baa is left shocked
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! This is what the storyline of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan be like after the leap! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
Shocking! Harleen Sethi is getting trolled in this new video, have a look at the comments
MUMBAI: Actress Harleen Sethi has been winning the hearts of millions with her amazing acting contribution, the actress...
Exclusive! Nagmani fame child actor Hansika Jangid to be a part of Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that...
Haawt! These bikini clicks of the actress Amyra Dastur are too hot to handle
MUMBAI:  We have seen and loved the actress Amyra Dastur in her movies, she is indeed one of the most loved and...
Whoa! Nayanthara’s 9 digit fee for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will make your jaws drop
MUMBAI: One of the most awaited films of the year is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara,...
Recent Stories
Amyra Dastur
Haawt! These bikini clicks of the actress Amyra Dastur are too hot to handle
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallan
Exclusive! This is what the storyline of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan be like after the leap! Read to Find Out!
Nagmani
Exclusive! Nagmani fame child actor Hansika Jangid to be a part of Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Adrija Roy
EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy reveals there is no connection between second and third season of Imlie, shares about her character, says, ''My role is very different from what it is seen in the promo, viewers will understand in the first episode''
Amit Behl
EXCLUSIVE! Amit Behl describes working with Rajan Shahi and his production house as ''OUTSTANDING', reveals how he revived his beautiful memories as he reunites with former co-stars and on working with newbies
Erica Fernandes
MUST READ! Erica Fernandes reveals how she got her first modelling offer, says, ''It started with me where I went for a haircut'' shares about being unable to speak proper Hindi when she entered the TV industry and much more
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Must Read! From being a best friend to a great mentor, here’s now the Bigg Boss 13 winner won hearts