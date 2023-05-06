Breaking! Sony Tv’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi to go off air after six years of a successful run

Sony Tv’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is one of the longest running mythological shows and it has received a lot of love and support from the audience, now here we bring you disheartening news of the show going off – air.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 19:30
Sony Tv

MUMBAI:

Sony Tv’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is one of the longest running shows on television and it has had a six years long running run on television.

The show has managed to garner huge praise from the viewers.

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has seen lots of talented actors appearing on the show.

The show has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and has garnered a loyal audience over the course of its run. Fans are always excited to find out what is happening on the show.

The show is produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya and Aparna Padgaonkar under the banner of Dashami Creations.

As per reliable sources from the channel, the show is going off air after a long successful run and the reason is still unknown.

But we are sure that this news has broken the hearts of the audience and the fans of the show.

Somewhere the audience was connected to the show and they are sad that the show is going off – air.

Tushar Dalvi who essayed the role of Sai Baba in no time became a household name and today he has a massive fan following.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans will watch the show and the characters of the show will always remain special in the television industry.

Will you miss watching this show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

AhilyabaiTV Mere Sai Sony TV Krish Chauhan Abhikalp Gadgekar Kishori Godbole Tushar Dalvi Vaibhav Mangle Dashami Creations Manoj Kolhatkar TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 19:30

