Breaking! Star Plus' Imlie to have a third season, casting begins?

Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We saw a huge leap in the show, after which Imlie and Chini are all grown up
casting already started

MUMBAI :  Star Plus’s Imlie is one of the most popular daily soaps on TV right now. What’s started with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan has seen a second season that brought in a breath of fresh air and a barrage of new actors.

Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We saw a huge leap in the show, after which Imlie and Chini are all grown up.  

Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead star cast.

Imlie 2 saw Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a stellar job as Atharva Rana. Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and has marked its place among the top shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of Entertainment.

As per sources, Imlie is going to start another chapter soon. Sources suggest, that Imlie 3 is on the cards and the makers have started the casting for the third season already.

While there have been no names that are floating by yet, as per reports, the decision for a third season comes considering the fact that the show is still a hit and fans have been dedicatedly following the story.

As of now, the status of Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra’s presence or absence in the third season is not confirmed yet. So, fans will have to keep a close eye and look out for major updates like this one.

Imlie has quickly become one of the recent iconic shows and it will be interesting to see what the third season would be like.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

About Author

