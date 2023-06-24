Breaking! Star Plus’s Pandya Store headed for another leap?

The show focuses on the lives of the Pandya brothers, living in a Somnath and running their store and managing their lives, and staying together as a family.
Pandya Store

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. 

It seems as if the situations are going to get tougher for Dhara and there’s going to be an emotional roller coaster ride.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Waddhwa under their banner Sphere Origins, the series is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores.It stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Krutika Desai Khan.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: What! Dhara falls unconscious, Shiva gets to about Arushi's intentions

On the show recently we have been seeing the lives, of the family and the children intertwined. The show had previously taken a 7-year leap and the children were introduced.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, the show is headed for another leap and this might shoot sometime in the future.

As of now, it is not absolutely confirmed and the duration of the leap is not out yet but we will be sure to give you all the updates as soon as we get them.

Meanwhile, on the show, The family goes out in search of the kids but unfortunately, their car breaks down mid-way. Gautam and Shiva try to fix it.

On the other hand, Dhara is out to meet Arushi and is worried about her because of the aliens that are out to get humans.

Soon, Dhara hears Chiku and Natasha's voices and gets shocked to know that the kids are out in such a dangerous situation. Dhara tries to find the kids.

Are you excited about the new leap?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Abnormal! Aliens enter the city; Dhara and kids go missing

