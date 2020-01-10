Breaking! TellyChakkar SPOTS Shehnaz,Vishal, Arti, Shefali and Madhurima OUTSIDE Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is known for bringing exclusive updates from the world of Television. The team works hard day and night to bring something new each time on table.



Like every day, today a journalist visited Filmcity to capture shoots of TV shows. However what left the journalist surprised was spotting Bigg Boss contestants outside the house.



Yes!



It led to a lot of questions like why are they outside the house and why are they enjoying a ride in an open car?



Well, soon we called up our sources to know more about the development.



Early in the day, we broke the news about Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shooting with Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar episode.



Yes, so all thanks to Deepika as she took a few of the Bigg Boss contestants out for a ‘joy ride’ at Filmcity.



We hear that Deepika went inside the house and assigned a task and the winning team got a chance to go for a drive with Deepika.



Isn’t that Cool?



Bigg Boss 13 is already creating wonders and something like this is happening for the first time in Bigg Boss history.



The winning team who got lucky to go on a drive are Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaz Gill, Madhurima Tuli, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala.



Take a look at this exclusive video of TellyChakkar trying to get a glimpse of the celebrity contestants. Since the security was tightened up we couldn’t capture them properly.