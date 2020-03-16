BREAKING! Tere Dil Vich Rehne De fame Balwinder Kaur enters Colors' Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is not only heart touching but makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have experienced the story in reality and it did affect me' Yug Bedi aka Shashwat Tripathi on agreeing for Swaran Ghar, his character and more

Now, the breaking news is that Punjabi actress Balwinder Kaur is all set to enter the show Swaran Ghar, further details about her character in the show are yet to be disclosed.

Currently, in the show, everyone celebrates Swaran’s birthday and suddenly Ajit starts singing a song that immediately takes Swaran back to memory lane when Kanwal used to sing the same song for her. Swaran and the sons cannot bear Ajit singing the same song. Later, Swaran gets up and tells him to stop singing the song.

Swaran will regret throwing Ajit out of her house after he meets with an accident. Ajit brings back Swaran's ancestral necklace and puts it on Swaran in front of everyone. Swaran gets triggered by this action of Ajit and confronts him. Swaran warns Ajit not to overstep his boundaries as he cannot replace Kanwal. Swaran lashes out at Ajit and asks him to leave and never come back.

Ajit will meet with an accident. Swaran will be guilty of being harsh with Ajit and will regret her decision.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am overwhelmed to work with Ronit sir; there is nobody but Sangita who could nail Swaran' Ajit aka Ajay Singh Chaudhary opens up on working with his co-stars in Swaran Ghar, coming back to TV and more

For more exciting updates, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar