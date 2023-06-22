Breaking! Twinkle Arora to exit Udaariyaan post-leap?

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Colors show Udaariyaan all set for a leap

Twinkle Arora is best known for her performance as Nehmat in Colors TV's show Udaariyaan. She is also associated with the Punjabi and Haryanvi music industries and featured in many music videos as a model.

The show has been through many twists and turns, currently, the love angle between Nehmat and Sartaj, played by Vivian Dsena, is keeping fans enthralled and they are loving the chemistry between the two.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the exclusive update that the show is heading towards a leap.

Now, we are back with another exclusive update!

As, per sources, Actor Twinkle Arora might be exiting the show amidst reports of the stress of the leap.

The reason for this is not known as of it yet and while there has been no confirmation.

Sources suggest that Twinkle actually might leave because of a much bigger opportunity and she has something big coming up, if she decided to walk away from the Udaariyaan.

Fans of the actress while will be sad that she might leave her beloved show, they will definitely be excited, to see her on adventures.

Do you think Twinkle might be leaving Udaariyaan?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ :Check out 5 unknown facts about actress Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat from the show Udaariyaan