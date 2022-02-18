BREAKING! Veteran actor Pankaj Berry ROPED in Dashami Creations next on Dangal Tv

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pankaj Berry shares INTERESTING INSIGHTS about his character in Kaatelal & Sons

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Mere Sai's makers Dashami Creations are all set to come up with an exciting line up for Dangal Tv. Now, the exclusive news is that veteran actor Pankaj Berry has been roped in the show in a pivotal role. Further details about the show and character are yet to be disclosed.

In an exclusive conversation Pankaj Berry had once revealed, 'I love to play characters that have a lot of layers within them my character in Tenali Rama was one of its kind it had such beautiful layers to depict on screen. The character had a lot of scope to experiment with it's performance. If I want to explore characters I would surely want to explore different shares that challenges me to perform better and better.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB’s new show Ziddi Dil Maane Na to REPLACE Kaatelal & Sons?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar