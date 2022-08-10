Breaking! Zee TV’s Meet is not going Off-Air, show to get a completely new Look with a new cast! Details Inside!

In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 21:30
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere. 

The show stars Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “After Chikoo, of course, I was specifically approached for positive characters”, actress Simran Tomar talks about being a part of Meet, Trying new characters and more

The show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, is a Zee TV show, and stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey as the leads.

The show has always been popular and the audience has formed a deep connection with the show because of its gripping storyline and stellar performance. 

Meet is one such show that has always been popular and has been applauded for its fresh takes and the love that audiences have for the show. 


TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates, from the show.

As per sources, the show is not going off-air, but getting a whole new revamp. The show will move bases from Haryana to a new city and a with a completely new cast and a new look.

The decision to revamp the show comes after assessing the popularity of the show and the outpour of love that they have received. 

The dates and the storyline have not been revealed yet but we are sure that fans of the show will be excited to see what happens next.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Swarna Pandey to enter Zee TV’s Meet


 

