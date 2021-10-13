BREAKING! Zee Tv's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na to go ON-AIR from this date

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

Zee Tv is back with a new daily soap for fans. The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani and Mazhar Nadiadwala. The makers have roped in Anjali Tatrari opposite Avinesh for the daily soap, which is titled Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa (TBJJN). We had exclusively updated about Ishqbaaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo, KZK2 fame Aashish Bhardwaj, Riya Deepsi, Utkarsha Naik, Nriti Vaid, Romil Chaudhary and Karuna Verma are also a part of the show.

Well, The show is surely going to be a fairytale, earlier the shoot took place in Udaipur and the makers left no stone unturned in creating this gorgeous masterpiece for the viewers. Now, Tellychakkar learnt that the show is slated to go on air from 8th November 2021, 10 pm.

The grand promo has already made fans anticipate the show. Krisha's dream to have a prince charming becomes true with Prince Devraj's entry into her life. It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold for the viewers.

