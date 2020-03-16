BREATHTAKING! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's look as Radha will make you fall for her beauty; here's a sneak peek

MUMBAI: The festive season has kickstarted and there is so much happiness all around.

While commoners are celebrating the festivals in their own way, we are seeing grand celebrations happening in TV shows as well.

The makers of various shows are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that they entertain the viewers by showing grand festive celebration tracks.

Anupamaa is one such show where the makers have gone the extra mile to showcase each and every festival in a grand manner.

And now, the show gears up for Janmashtami celebrations which will also be a grand one.

We have seen how the star cast decks up in the best attires for such celebration tracks.

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly is known for her traditional styles in the show.

The actress who is now shooting for the Janmashtami track is all decked up as Radha and has given a sneak peek.

Rupali shared a glimpse of her look on her Instagram story and we can't get enough of her beauty.

Take a look:

Rupali looks surreal in her attire and we are sure that the track will ensure lots of entertainment.

Last year too Rupali had stolen several hearts with her Janmashtami look.

Anupamaa is constantly witnessing a lot of drama in the current track which is leaving the viewers hooked to the screen.

The makers have planned some interesting twists to the story which will take the show to another level.

What do you think about Rupali's look? Tell us in the comments.

