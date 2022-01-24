Brewing Romance! Imlie and Aaryan's ROMANTIC MOMENTS make fans demand more such scenes

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Imlie is one such show that has done well on the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names

Imlie and Aaryan portrayed by Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan. Their chemistry is brewing romance. Fans are super crazy about their intimate moments and are demanding more such love-filled moments between them. Aaryan and Imlie are all twinkled eyed with each other. And it has won the hearts of the fans.

Check out the picture;

In the track we see that Aryan recalls his brother-in-law’s death and reminds Aditya that now he will have to pay for his deeds.

Actually, the man who Aryan is going to kill is not Aditya, but Lal Chand.

Is Aditya killed ?

What is hidden in Aryan’s past?

Will Imlie come to know about it all?

