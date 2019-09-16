Bride-to-be Mohena Singh to wear THIS designer’s outfit on her d-day

MUMBAI: Mohena Singh is a well-known television actress. She is known for playing the role of Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is all set to begin the new chapter of her life as she is set tie the knot with Suyesh Rawat, a prince in real life.



The actress will take the plunge on 14 October. She will have a royal wedding in Haridwar with her fiance. Now, for any bride, what she wears on her d-day is extremely special, and Mohena is no different.



According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the soon-to-be bride will be wearing a Sabyasachi creation.



Mohena told the portal, "It's true that I will be wearing a Rajputi Poshak for my wedding which is getting ready. However, I can't disclose the designer for now. I have grown up looking my grandmother and mother's royal wedding pictures and it has always excited me. In fact, not only for my wedding but for other functions too, I will be wearing royal outfits."