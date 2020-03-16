BRIDE GOALS! Yeh Rishta's Akshara aka Pranali Rathod to go Priyanka Chopra's way for her bridal entry in #AbhiRaKiShaadi

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the most adored AbhiRa, is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, you wouldn't want to miss out on his look for the wedding. The dapper dons a white Rajwadi sherwani with pastel kalgi. He looks nothing better than a prince charming in the attire. We can't wait to see what is Akshara going to wear and how grand would their wedding turn in the show.

Well, now we got hands-on with Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's we can't wait to see this gorgeous moment.

The next we see is their Jaimala moment, there will surely be a dance sequence in the Jaimala ceremony. Check it out:

Fans have already begun to trend #AbhiRa and now that their wedding look is out they can't wait to see the Shaadi and all the drama that shall unfold.

Currently, The two men come back where Akshara is sitting and at first, she misunderstands them for Abhi later she rushes for help and ends up hiding in a corner from them. On the next day, Aarohi rushes to Abhimanyu and reveals that Akshara is nowhere to be found. Abhi and Aaru begin to search for her. Where did she hide?

Mahima and Mimi end up in a fight that they weren't right in troubling Akshara for their ritual to which Mahima asks them to decide how they want the wedding to be modern or traditional. As the argument escalates, Mahima announces to cancel the function itself. What will happen now? Will they find Akshu or cancel the Haldi?

What will happen now?

