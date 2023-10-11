Bromance Goals! Aly Goni wishes his 'First Best Friend' in Mumbai Arjit Taneja on his birthday

Seems like Arjit was Aly’s first best friend in Mumbai! Aly took to social media to share a post wishing Arjit happy birthday…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 16:49
Aly Goni

MUMBAI : Aly Goni has been a part of some very popular projects such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, MTV Splitsvilla 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He rose to massive fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 14.

He came on the show to support his good friend Jasmin Bhasin and later realized that the two love each other. Since then, the two have been together. He is often seen travelling to his hometown and sharing videos of himself travelling. 

Also Read: Actor and Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni expresses his support for Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17; says he is “one of the most beautiful humans” he has met.

While we miss him on television and await his comeback, Aly shared a birthday wish for his good friend Arjit Taneja.

Arjit is currently in the news for his new show opposite Sriti Jha produced by Mukta Dhond. He has been a part of several hit shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Bahu Begum, Kaleerein, and many more.

Seems like Arjit was Aly’s first best friend in Mumbai! Aly took to social media to share a post wishing Arjit happy birthday with a caption that read:

My first best friend in mumbai our friendship proves that Har din na milne se dosti kam nahi hoti. Aaj bhi isharon mein baat samajh lete hai hum Happy birthday mere bakchod dost  wish u all the happiness and success in life.. love u bro

Take a look:

 

 

Don’t Aly and Arjit give major bromance goals?

TellyChakkar wishes Arjit a blessed and happy birthday. 

Also Read: What! Aly Goni gets injured on the sets of Allah De Bandeya with Jasmin Bhasin, says “had a blackout…”

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television celebrities, Bollywood movies and OTT projects. 

Aly Goni Yeh Hai Mohabbatein MTV Splitsvilla 5 Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Nach Baliye 9 Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin Sriti Jha Arjit Taneja Arjit Taneja birthday Mukta Dhond Kumkum Bhagya Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do Bahu Begum Kaleerein TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 16:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! 83 actress Aditi Arya ties the knot with Uday Kotak’s son Jay in Mumbai
MUMBAI : Jay Kotak, son of billionaire Uday Kotak has tied the knot with model and actress Aditi Arya. Jay took to his...
Imlie : OMG! Imlie comes to know Agastya's ugly truth
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Wow! Starfish actress Khushali Kumar blesses the internet with her ethnic wear on the occasion of Dhanteras
MUMBAI : Actress Khushali Kumar is indeed one of the most loved and followed actress we have in acting space, over the...
Imlie spoiler alert: Noyonika to turn a vamp, will disrupt Agastya and Imlie’s budding love story!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie currently presents a high voltage drama.The show is currently in its third season and...
Barsatein: Shocking! Kiki responsible for Kimaya’s demise
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Bromance Goals! Aly Goni wishes his 'First Best Friend' in Mumbai Arjit Taneja on his birthday
MUMBAI : Aly Goni has been a part of some very popular projects such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai...
Recent Stories
Aditi Arya
Congratulations! 83 actress Aditi Arya ties the knot with Uday Kotak’s son Jay in Mumbai
Latest Video
Related Stories
Meenakshi
Exclusive! I will be glad if my character turns entirely negative: Meenakshi Chugh on her experience shooting for Imlie
ISHA MALVIYA
What! Did Isha Malviya's mother blackmail Samarth Jurel against revealing about his relationship with her daughter on Bigg Boss 17?
INDIAN IDOL
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu, Shreya Goshal create the magic of Mithoon's song "Tum Hi Ho"
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Mannara Chopra calls KhanZaadi "Characterless" for this shocking reason
Mohsin
Must Read: Mohsin Khan’s TRANSFORMATION from a chocolate boy to a macho man will blow your mind!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
In video: The Cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin enjoy delicacies and celebrate Diwali on the sets of the Star Plus show!