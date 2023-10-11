Bromance Goals! Aly Goni wishes his 'First Best Friend' in Mumbai Arjit Taneja on his birthday

MUMBAI : Aly Goni has been a part of some very popular projects such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, MTV Splitsvilla 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He rose to massive fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 14.

He came on the show to support his good friend Jasmin Bhasin and later realized that the two love each other. Since then, the two have been together. He is often seen travelling to his hometown and sharing videos of himself travelling.

While we miss him on television and await his comeback, Aly shared a birthday wish for his good friend Arjit Taneja.

Arjit is currently in the news for his new show opposite Sriti Jha produced by Mukta Dhond. He has been a part of several hit shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Bahu Begum, Kaleerein, and many more.

Seems like Arjit was Aly’s first best friend in Mumbai! Aly took to social media to share a post wishing Arjit happy birthday with a caption that read:

My first best friend in mumbai our friendship proves that Har din na milne se dosti kam nahi hoti. Aaj bhi isharon mein baat samajh lete hai hum Happy birthday mere bakchod dost wish u all the happiness and success in life.. love u bro

Take a look:

Don’t Aly and Arjit give major bromance goals?

TellyChakkar wishes Arjit a blessed and happy birthday.

